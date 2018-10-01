Department of Hawaiian Home Lands awards families lots in upcoming subdivision

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families filled the Kapolei High Cafeteria this weekend hoping to be selected as awardees of land in an upcoming subdivision.
They eagerly waited to hear who would receive new Department of Hawaiian Home Lands lots. Ultimately, 65 parcels were awarded. Those lucky enough to be selected expressed gratitude for the life-changing opportunity.
“We are so blessed. We just thank God first and foremost. This is something we have been praying for for a long time and we finally got it,” recipient Kaiaokamalie Puahi-Kapololu said.
Lots in this subdivision are a part of the East Kapolei 2 master-planned community being developed by the DHHL on the Ewa Plains.
“It’s the opportunity for native Hawaiian beneficiaries to get back to the land and really fufill the long-term objectives of Prince Kuhio, giving native Hawaiian people access to their lands so they can better their lives,” Gov. David Ige said.
The Kauluokahai subdivision will be comprised of about 1,000 single-family house-lots.
Developers first broke ground on the project in 2014.
