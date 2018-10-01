Los Angeles Clippers defeat Sydney Kings, 110-91

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Los Angeles Clippers put on a show for the packed crowd at the Stan Sheriff Center earlier today, defeating the Sydney Kings by a score of 110-91.
Led by forwards Tobias Harris (20 points) and Danilo Gallinari (19 points), the Clippers flexed their muscles on the offensive side of the floor against a very competitive Kings side that featured the likes of former NBA No. 1 overall selection, Andrew Bogut.
The game marked the end of the Clippers stay in Honolulu as they get set to prepare for the rest of their preseason schedule back home in Los Angeles.
