Man dead, woman in critical condition after salt lake stabbing incident

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Late Sunday evening, Honolulu police released new information regarding a deadly incident at a Salt Lake condo building.
Around 9:30 a.m., EMS crews arrived to the Century West tower located at 3161 Ala Ilima.
There they found a 26-year-old woman with apparent stab wounds. She was treated and transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said the male suspect allegedly stabbed the victim numerous times. He was then observed jumping from the 15th floor of the building to his death below.
The relationship of the two was not immediately clear, nor was the incident that prompted the stabbing.
This story may be updated.
