Volunteers band together to malama an ancient fishpond on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

PEARL HARBOR (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military members and their families teamed up Saturday with the community to improve an ancient Hawaiian fishpond on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Loko Pa’aiau is one of the few remaining fishponds intact on Oahu. It once provided a stable food source for the Hawaiian chiefs and commoners.
The massive cleanup effort took place for three hours as volunteers worked to remove invasive mangrove, and build a stepping stone pathway at the site, near McGrew Point.
The cleanup was in honor of National Public Lands Day.
The Navy received grants for both the fishpond and the Ahua Reef Wetland to continue restoration and cleanup efforts.
Additional cleanups for the Ahua Reef Wetland are scheduled for October and November.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.