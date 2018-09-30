Swimmer in critical condition after near-drowning on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A swimmer is in critical condition Saturday after running into trouble on the North Shore of Oahu.
Emergency crews rushed to Three Tables Beach around 10:45 a.m. after receiving a call of a swimmer in distress.
Authorities say a Good Samaritan jumped into the ocean and brought the 61-year-old woman onto some rocks where CPR was started.
Lifeguards then brought her to shore.
Once on shore, paramedics took over with advanced life saving treatment and transported the woman to the hospital.
Surf in the area was said to be 6 feet at the time. Lifeguards are not stationed at this beach.
After this incident, ocean safety officials reported four other people at the same beach were caught in rough waters, but did not require medical treatment.
Officials always encourage the public to know your limits when in the water, and swim at lifeguarded beaches.
