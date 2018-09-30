Police: Murder investigation opened after man dies in Nanakuli stabbing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead after an early-morning stabbing in Nanakuli Sunday.
Honolulu police and EMS officials say a 31-year-old man died at the hospital after suffering apparent stab wounds stemming from an incident at a home on Mokiawe Street.
Police were called out around 2:45 a.m. Upon their arrival, witnesses said the alleged suspect, a 30-year-old woman, fled and had sought shelter in a home.
Once police made contact with the suspect, she reportedly confessed to stabbing the man after she claimed he attacked her.
Police took the woman into custody without incident. Police have launched a second degree murder investigation.
The victim has not yet been publicly identified. Police records identify the suspect as Berlyn Paonessa-Kerston.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
