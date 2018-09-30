Kapiolani Blvd. shooting leaves a man dead while police hunt for a suspect

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Saturday night.
Just before 11 p.m. near the 1700 block of Kapiolani Boulevard, police and EMS officials responded and found a 31-year-old man with a possible gun shot wound. Police said that man was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Police are investigating and have released few details surrounding the incident. But they have said the shooting took place during an apparent robbery by two suspects.
One of the suspects, identified by police records as 31-year-old Robin Destrikainoa Paakaula, was arrested on suspicion of first degree robbery and a drug charge.
The suspect who is believed to have pulled the trigger remains at-large.
The victim has not yet been publicly identified.
This story will be updated.
