Pedestrians, bicyclist dead in separate crashes on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people died this weekend in separate crashes across Oahu, according to police sources.
The first incident involved a 70-year-old bicyclist who was hit at the intersection of Kapahulu Ave. and Kuhio Ave. just after 3 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services officials said in that case, the alleged driver of a truck involved fled the scene.
The male victim was transferred to EMS care in serious condition with life threatening injuries. Sources say that man later died.
Then, just before 7 p.m., a male pedestrian was hit fronting the Queen’s Medical Center on Lauhala Street .
He was treated and taken to the trauma center where he later died.
Then on Sunday around 7:30 a.m., Honolulu police investigated a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Mokuleia.
As police investigated, Farrington Highway was blocked in both directions between the Mokuleia Polo Fields and the Dillingham Airfield.
Additional details surrounding the accidents were not immediately available. None of the deceased have publicly been identified.
These accidents come amid an especially deadly year on Hawaii roads.
Records show there have been 86 traffic-related fatalities statewide since January, not including this weekend’s deaths.
Of those, at least 28 were pedestrian deaths statewide, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation. That’s seven times more than the same time period last year in which there were only four pedestrian deaths.
