Hawaii survives in quintuple overtime against San Jose State, 44-41

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior football team survived in quintuple overtime against San Jose State in what will be a candidate for game of the season by year’s end, winning 44-41 on the road.
The Warriors improved to 5-1 on the season after coming from behind to steal the victory from the 0-4 Spartans. After scoring first with a field goal in the opening minutes of play, Hawaii’s offense sputtered at times as quarterback Cole McDonald struggled with his accuracy in the first half, throwing just his second interception on the season.
San Jose State took advantage of Hawaii’s sloppiness. Throwing the ball downfield with relative ease. Quarterback Josh Love threw for 451 yards and three touchdown, with the majority of those yards going to star tight end Josh Oliver.
Oliver finished with 158 receiving yards on eight receptions with one touchdown. But despite Love and Oliver’s stellar games, McDonald and the rest of the Run and Shoot offense came back with a fury.
McDonald finished the game strong, passing for 341 yards and four touchdowns on a career-high 57 pass attempts.
Wideout John Ursua caught 13 passes for 148 yards and hauled in a career-high three touchdown receptions.
After tying the game up at 31, Hawaii forced overtime - and then chaos ensued.
Both team’s kickers missed multiple field goals in quintuple overtime until Spartans kicker Bryce Crawford converted a kick, forcing the ‘Bows to answer back.
Ryan Meskell tied the game up with a short kick and then on the very next Hawaii drive, kicked the go-ahead attempt to put Hawaii in the driver’s seat.
San Jose State had an opportunity to tie the game up, but Crawford’s attempt was no good.
Hawaii will now return home and turn its attention to Wyoming next Saturday at Aloha Stadium.
