Culture, flowers, and Aloha on display in Honolulu for 72nd annual Aloha Festivals Parade

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The largest Hawaiian cultural celebration in the nation wrapped up Saturday with the 72nd annual Aloha Festivals Floral Parade.
The parade featured marching bands, floats, and elegant pa’u riders adorned with flowers and magnificent lei.
The parade marked the end of a month-long celebration of Hawaiian culture. This year’s theme for the parade was “No Ke Kai Kakou E," which translates to "We are of the Sea,” organizers said.
“Because it relates to the ocean, you’ll see a lot of sea creatures, a lot of ocean sports, and they’ll use a lot of colorful flowers grown in Hawaii to get a special effect,” Aloha Festivals Board Member Monte McComber said before the parade started.
The route began at Ala Moana Beach Park and made its way down Kalakaua Avenue to Kapiolani Park.
Dating back to 1946, the Aloha Festivals has become an annual island tradition loved by locals and visitors alike.
Other features of the parade included hula dancers, pageant representatives and this year’s Royal Court. The Honolulu Little League World Series Champions were also honored.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.