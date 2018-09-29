Tropical Storm Walaka intensifies, expected to become a hurricane

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tropical Storm Walaka is picking up strength and is expected to become a hurricane later Sunday, according to forecasters.
The Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu said at 5 a.m. Sunday, Walaka was 770 miles to the southwest of Honolulu and was tracking to the west at 16 miles per hour. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour with higher gusts. Tropical storm force winds now extend 70 miles from the center.
The latest forecast calls for Walaka to rapidly intensify as it moves westward and slows down through Sunday night. It will then be steered to the northwest Monday and then to the north Tuesday by a low pressure system to the north.
Walaka will not have a direct impact on the islands, but will draw up tropical moisture from the south and increase humidity levels as it passes by to the west. However, the track will bring hurricane conditions to Johnston Atoll, where a hurricane watch is now in effect.
This story will be updated.
