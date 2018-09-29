The top books at Hawaii libraries this summer: The Bible, Harry Potter and Goodnight Moon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the summer, more than 11,000 kids and adults signed up for reading programs at Hawaii’s public libraries. The point: To remind themselves to set aside a little time every day to read.
Along the way, they tracked their activities ― how much they read, why they read and what they read.
The results were all included in a new report presented to the state Board of Education earlier this month. And they might surprise you.
For example, the public library system found out that the top book among adults 26 and older participating in summer reading programs was none other than the Bible.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone came in second, and A Dance with Dragons (by George R.R. Martin) rounded out the top three most-read books.
Among younger adults (19-25), the top book was Flowers in the Attic, while One Piece (a manga book) was no. 2, followed by the Clarity Cleanse.
What did kids read?
The littlest ones went for the classics. Green Eggs and Ham was the top book for the age group, followed by Goodnight Moon and The Very Hungry Caterpillar.
Older kids (5-12) liked the Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley’s Journal the best. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was the no. 2 book this summer, while the Dork Diaries Books rounded out the top three.
Younger teens were fans of Harry Potter, too. Their top book was Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Older teens, meanwhile, gravitated toward The Light Within Her, by A.S. Rountree.
Some other encouraging statistics in an age when digital devices are king: Altogether, some 6,984 Hawaii children participating in summer programs at libraries read for 5.2 million minutes.
Nearly 2,000 teens read for a combined 2.9 million minutes. And the adults had them all beat: Some 4,097 adults read for 7.3 million minutes.
