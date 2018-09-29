State investigating storm water runoff on North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has issued a brown water advisory at Chun’s Reef in Haleiwa after hundreds of thousands of gallons of runoff spilled into the ocean.
Much of that runoff came from Kawailoa Wind LLC’s new solar farm, which is now under construction.
“This activity is causing and triggering a total calamity to the ocean below," said environmental activist Carroll Cox.
“It covers and suffocates the coral reef.”
Cox filed a complaint with the state Health Department, which is now investigating how the brown water got into the ocean.
Kawailoa Wind blamed the runoff on “an extreme rain event … (that) resulted in a discharge of water from the project site.”
The company does have a permit to discharge the water. But according the state, it could exceed allowable levels and that’s why they’re investigating.
If the company did not have adequate safeguards, it could faces fines of up $25,000 a day.
