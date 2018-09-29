Punahou outlasts Kamehameha, 30-14

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In what turned out to be a back-and-forth war between two ILH powerhouses, Punahou came out on top against Kamehameha with a late fourth quarter surge to win 30-14 Friday night at Aloha Stadium.
The Warriors struck first in the opening quarter of play on a pick-six, the first of two interceptions that Punahou quarterback Hugh Brady threw on the night.
Despite Brady’s lapses in the passing game, he was still able lead the Buffanblu offense downfield throughout the game, throwing for 282 yards on 18-of-32 passing. Along with his two interceptions, Brady also threw for two scores and ran one in with his legs.
With the win, Punahou improves to 5-2 on the season while Kamehameha continues to slide, standing at 3-4 on the season.
