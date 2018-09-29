Father killed in Haleiwa in another overnight shooting; suspect in custody

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating a shooting in Haleiwa overnight that left a 40-year-old man dead.
It happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, and forced the closure of Kamehameha Highway near Haleiwa Beach Park for several hours. The highway has since been reopened.
Honolulu Emergency Services says when paramedics arrived on the scene they preformed advanced life support, and transferred the victim to the hospital in critical condition. Police report that the victim later died.
Family members of the victim in the shooting didn’t want to speak publicly in fear of more violence, but they did tell Hawaii News Now that the man killed was a father and had two of his young children with him when he was shot.
“The community is quite alarmed and I am sure there is some level of fear because of weapons being used,” Honolulu City councilman Ernie Martin, who represents part of the North Shore, said.
Homicide detectives were in the same area just one month ago when 26-year-old Dustin Young-Toledo and 37-year-old Victor Toledo were shot and killed outside Haleiwa Joe’s.
In the Aug. 31 shooting, 20-year-old Keoni Adric was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder but was released pending an investigation.
“I was very disappointed to hear about the second incident. If it is related to the first incident, of course it is of grave concern. You know it is very unfortunate that this has escalated further,” Martin added.
Martin and police couldn’t speak to the connection the two shootings may have, but the family of the man shot on Saturday says he was friends with the Toledos and believe that’s why he was killed.
By 6:30 a.m. police said they arrested a 22-year-old male suspect in connection with the crime. Sources identified the suspect as Kaden Kanae, who has a lengthy criminal record including drug and firearms charges as well as theft and robbery.
There’s no official information tying him to the August 31st shooting, or to Keoni Adric.
“It’s very unfortunate that it has come this far. I am hopeful that it’s the end of this particular cycle,” Martin said.
Martin added that he’s confident HPD will work to resolve any standing conflict that may exist, but is also asking for his community to stand against violence in Haleiwa.
If you have information, you’re asked to call crime-stoppers at 955-8300 where you can leave a tip and remain completely anonymous.
Additional details are still developing. This story will be updated.
