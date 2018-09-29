LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. San Jose State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - FINAL SCORE: HAWAII 44-41 SAN JOSE STATE
- WHAT. A. GAME. Hawaii survives in QUINTUPLE OVERTIME for the win and are now 5-1 on the season. Thank you for staying with us for what was an INSANE game! For full game highlights and exclusive interviews with the team and coaches, make sure to tune into “The Nick Rolovich Show” Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. on KGMB.
OVERTIME
HAWAII FIELD GOAL!
OVERTIME
HAWAII FIELD GOAL!
OVERTIME
SAN JOSE FIELD GOAL!
OVERTIME
MISSED FIELD GOAL!
- Can you believe it? Another missed field goal! Spartans will get another shot next.
OVERTIME
MISSED FIELD GOAL!
- Meskell misses a 49-yard field goal in triple overtime. It’s San Jose State’s turn now.
OVERTIME
MISSED FIELD GOAL!
- Meskell returns the favor and misses the short kick after San Jose State ices him with a timeout. Hawaii will get the ball back immediately according to new OT rules.
OVERTIME
MISSED FIELD GOAL!
- WOW! San Jose State misses a short field goal and now Hawaii, after trialing 17-3, only needs a field goal to win now.
OVERTIME
SAN JOSE STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- Spartans tie things up! Roberson scores on 13-yard touchdown. San Jose State will get the first chance to take the lead again.
OVERTIME
HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!
- Furuta finds the end zone and Hawaii takes the lead. Spartans still have a shot to tie things up.
END OF FOURTH QUARTER: HAWAII 31-31 SAN JOSE STATE
4TH QUARTER: 0:00
- McDonald is sacked and fumbles, but it doesn’t matter as the clock hits zero. Looks like we have some overtime, ladies and gentlemen.
4TH QUARTER: 1:07
- Hawaii will get the ball on the 20 with just a little over a minute remaining in the game.
4TH QUARTER: 1:19
- The pass to Oliver is incomplete! Fourth down coming up and it looks like the Spartans will punt.
4TH QUARTER: 1:22
- Love is sacked by Kendall Hune for a loss and then on the next play, Hartley is called down after a five-yard gain and now it’s 3rd and 12.
—
4TH QUARTER: 3:19
- After Love finds Oliver for 15 yards, Manigo plunges forward for 14 yards. Spartans are driving.
—
4TH QUARTER: 4:41
HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!
- THE SHOVEL PASS LIVES! McDonald shovels it to Ursua in the end zone. Hawaii ties it up again, 31-31.
—
4TH QUARTER: 7:52
- Back-to-back big plays by Armstrong-Brown. Hawaii’s offense looks like its old self, but they need to score here.
—
4TH QUARTER 10:07
SAN JOSE STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- Love completes a four-yard pass to Malik Roberson in the end zone for the touchdown. Spartans are back in front, 31-24.
—
4TH QUARTER: 11:00
- Good defense by Farris, but Love’s throw was perfect to Tre Walker. Spartans have the ball on Hawaii’s four yard line.
—
4TH QUARTER: 12:34
- Love forces the defensive pass interference call on a deep ball to Oliver San Jose State looking to retake the lead.
—
4TH QUARTER: 12:45
HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!
- McDonald throws a fade and finds Ursua for the score. The Warriors offense stays on the field for a two-point attempt and WOW! McDonald tosses the ball forward as he’s getting sacked to Armstrong-Brown for the conversion. What a play! Hawaii has tied this game up at 24 apiece.
—
END OF THIRD QUARTER: SAN JOSE STATE 24-16 HAWAII
—
3RD QUARTER: 0:02
- McDonald finds Ward for a first down at the 12 yard line as the third quarter comes to a close.
—
3RD QUARTER: 2:24
- McDonald is having some deep ball accuracy issues tonight, but Hawaii is still in this game.
—
3RD QUARTER: 3:52
- Give credit to Hawaii’s defense tonight regardless of the final result. Warriors force a punt and the offense is running back on the field.
—
3RD QUARTER: 6:41
SAN JOSE STATE INTERCEPTION!
- Bad throw by McDonald on first down as he overthrows Ursua. His pass sails into the open arms of Lenard for the turnover.
—
3RD QUARTER: 7:20
- Ursua shows off the wheels on 3rd and 8, taking off for 41 yards. Huge play for the 'Bows.
—
3RD QUARTER: 8:20
SAN JOSE STATE TOUCHDOWN!
= Love loves throwing the football to Josh Oliver as they combine for a 14-yard score. San Jose State extends its lead to 24-16. That didn’t take long.
—
3RD QUARTER: 9:13
HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!
- Now THAT’S Hawaii football. McDonald finds Ursua open in the back of the end zone. Meskell misses the extra point, so Hawaii still trails 17-16.
—
3RD QUARTER: 10:44
- McDonald uses his legs on fourth down to pick up 17 yards and a first down. Hawaii is in the red zone.
—
3RD QUARTER: 13:18
- A couple of great tackles by Jahlani Tavai on second and third down results in a three-and-out. Hawaii’s offense is gifted with a great opportunity to get back in this game at their own 45 yard line.
—
3RD QUARTER: 15:00
- Hawaii kicks off and it’s a beauty. The Spartans will start on their on eight yard line.
—
END OF FIRST HALF: SAN JOSE STATE 17-10 HAWAII
- Hawaii catches a break going into halftime as the Spartans hit the upright on a 47-yard field goal attempt.
—
2ND QUARTER: 0:05
- Padello sacks Love on third down to force a 49-yard field goal attempt.
—
2ND QUARTER: 0:43
- Love stands tall in the pocket and finds Thai Cottrell for 16 yards. First down San Jose State.
—
2ND QUARTER: 2:21
HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!
- Elijah Dale takes the short pass for an 18-yard score as he dives into the end zone for six. Hawaii trails 17-10.
—
2ND QUARTER: 5:28
- McDonald finds Ursua for 24 yards. A much needed first down for Hawaii here.
—
2ND QUARTER: 6:15
SAN JOSE STATE FIELD GOAL!
- The Spartans march down the field and settle for a field goal to go up 17-3 in the second quarter. Not ideal for Hawaii.
—
2ND QUARTER: 8:33
- Make that the fourth-consecutive three-and-out for Hawaii. This offense is, to say the least, out of sorts.
—
2ND QUARTER: 9:54
- BIG return by Justice Augafa as he runs for 45 yards on the kickoff to set up the Warriors in good field position.
—
2ND QUARTER: 10:04
SAN JOSE STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- Love goes deep (again) and finds Gaither (again) for a 55-yard touchdown. San Jose State leads 14-3.
—
2ND QUARTER: 10:18
- McDonald tries to run on 3rd and 12 but is stopped after a five-yard gain. Hawaii, for the third drive in a row, is forced to punt. Spartans ball.
—
2ND QUARTER: 11:47
- On 3rd and 14, the Spartans are called for a personal foul penalty as the play came to an end. Not a smart play there for the Spartans. Hawaii set to get the ball back after a solid punt.
—
2ND QUARTER: 12:53
- Love finds Josh Oliver on a 26-yard connection to move the chains.
—
2ND QUARTER: 13:29
- The Run and Shoot is struggling at the moment as McDonald and his receivers aren’t on the same page in the passing game. Two bad incompletions on second and third down result in another punt. San Jose State ball next.
—
2ND QUARTER: 14:25
SAN JOSE STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- Boogie Roberts plunges into the end zone on a two-yard carry. Spartans lead 7-3.
—
END OF FIRST QUARTER: HAWAII 3-0 SAN JOSE STATE
—
1ST QUARTER: 1:10
- Josh Love finds Gaither for 42 yards. Spartans are in the red zone looking to take the lead.
—
1ST QUARTER: 1:54
- Zeno Choi does it again! Huge play by the Warrior defensive lineman to bring the ball-carrier down about 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage.
—
1ST QUARTER: 2:14
- Warriors fail to move the chains on third down. This Spartans secondary is not giving Byrd, Ward or Urusa any soace downfield. Spartans ball coming up next after the punt.
—
1ST QUARTER: 3:06
— McDonald finds Ward on a seven-yard reception to make some breathing room for the offense.
1ST QUARTER: 4:26
- The Spartans are forced to punt and this time the Warriors don’t commit any infractions. Hawaii ball coming up next.
—
1ST QUARTER" 5:25
- A nice play there by Zeno Choi to stuff that run before it even got to the line of scrimmage. Hawaii’s defense is not giving the Spartans any room to make plays thus far.
—
1ST QUARTER: 6:13
- San Jose takes over on offense but can’t do anything with the ball and are forced to punt. However,. a penalty is called on Hawaii on fourth down, gifting the Spartans a first down.
—
1ST QUARTER: 7:47
HAWAII FIELD GOAL!
- After McDonald misses on third down, Meskell is called upon for a short kick which he directs through the uprights. Hawaii leads 3-0.
—
1ST QUARTER: 8:53
- McDonald can’t find JoJo Ward on third down, but of course the Warriors go for it on fourth down. And to the surprise of no one, McDonald is able to find John Ursua for the first down.
—
1ST QUARTER: 11:31
- What an effort by Cole McDonald on that third down play! McDonald scrambles out of the pocket and absorbs contact from two defenders for the first down.
—
1ST QUARTER: 14:14
- McDonald finds Armstrong-Brown for the quick first down. Warriors are moving the chains early.
—
The Warriors will receive the opening kickoff as San Jose State lines up to boot it downfield.
—
Aloha Warrior fans! Welcome to our Hawaii News Now live blog as Hawaii gets set to take on the Spartans of San Jose State.
