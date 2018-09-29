Clippers share aloha with Hawaii’s keiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Los Angeles Clippers paid it forward to the local community today in a big way.
The Clippers hosted a basketball clinic for kids of every age at the Hawaii Convention Center earlier today.
“Maybe one kid here today that falls in love with the game and ends up making into the league so these are all good," said head coach Doc Rivers. "And even if that doesn’t happen, it’s just good for the young kids to see people who were young kids who have made it and that’s always good.”
The team also celebrated the opening of the Jarrett Middle School’s newly renovated computer lab and fitness room - Both a donation from the L-A Clippers Foundation.
“It means a lot," said shooting guard Avery Bradley. "I always tell people God put us in this position to be able to bless others and make the most out of it and this is an opportunity for us to go back and inspire kids. That’s what it’s all about.”
The Clippers will have one more practice Saturday at the Hawaii Convention Center before they play their first game of the preseason on Sunday in a showdown against the Sydney Kings. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. HT.
