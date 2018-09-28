Fugitive hiding out on Oahu surrenders to authorities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man wanted on multiple fraud charges turned himself in to authorities.
34-year-old Jason Koutsiukos has multiple aliases and was traveling with other forms of identification, authorities said.
He’s from Arizona, prior to turning himself in he was last spotted at Honolulu’s airport, where he was unable to purchase a Hawaiian Airlines ticket. He was believed to be in the Waikiki area.
The FBI said he is wanted for conspiracy to commit identity document fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud. No further information on the nature of his alleged crimes or surrender was released.
Koutsiukos is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes, and also goes by the name Jason Babb.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the FBI Honolulu Office at 566-4300.
