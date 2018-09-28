To the highest bidder: A Nuuanu retreat is on the auction block

NUUANU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bids are in the millions for a historic property in Nuuanu that’s up on the auction block.
The Luakaha Mauka Estate was built in 1903.
The property had been cared for in the past by the same family for five generations.
Next Friday, the 2.3-acre, banyan tree-lined estate and its adjacent home sites will sell to the highest bidder.
The current high bid is $2.5 million.
It was previously listed for $7.5 million and is located at 4155 Nu’uanu Pali Drive.
The auction closes and the house will be sold to the highest bidder on Oct. 5.
Previews are being held daily from 1-4 p.m. and by appointment.
