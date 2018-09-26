Power problems create a snag in athletic plans, practice schedules at Moanalua High

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Electrical problems are causing Moanalua High School to temporarily lose use of their football field and gymnasium, forcing a change in sporting events scheduled.
The lights at the stadium and the gym aren’t currently working, which caused problems for the school’s upcoming athletic events and even the Menehune’s homecoming celebration.
“I believe we ended up securing Aloha Stadium for Waipahu and then our senior night, which is Nanakuli, would be pushed up Saturday. Senior day, maybe senior morning? I don’t know, we’ll see. Should be fun," Moanalua’s Head Football Coach Savaii Eselu said.
The main sports impacted include football and volleyball. Also impacted is the school’s renown marching band, who uses the stadium field to practice.
Moanalua’s athletic director says it could be at least two months before the football field lights are back on. The timeline for repairs to the gym are unclear at this time.
The unexpected change is dampening the spirits of seniors at the school, especially considering the football team is having one its best runs in recent history with a 5-0 season so far.
“It’s hard not having our field for home games. But we just have to do what we have to do and just keep winning, work harder. Things did change for us but we just look at it for us to think better, and stay stronger and work harder in our practices,” Tupu Alu Alu, senior and defensive lineman said.
DOE officials haven’t elaborated on what may have caused the power problems.
And this isn’t the first time the facility has been out of commission.
Last year, the football field was off-limits for the entire season due to delays installing a new rubberized track.
“We support our kids no matter what they do. Football is not the only place in life, it starts off in the classroom and they learn how to work with adversities and I think they are doing very well. Our team shows you an example of taking up whatever challenges comes their way,” said Herman Monico, senior and wide reciever Javon Monico’s father.
Moanalua High School is one of the larger schools in the state with about 2,000 students enrolled.
This story will be updated.
