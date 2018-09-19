Additionally, if you are a California resident under the age of 18, and a registered user of any Property where this Privacy Policy is posted, you may request and potentially obtain removal of content or Personal Information you have publicly posted. To make such a request, please send an e-mail to Privacy@raycommedia.com. All requests must provide: (a) a detailed description of the specific content or Personal Information you want removed; (b) information reasonably sufficient to permit us to locate the content or Personal Information, including but not limited to the name and URL (if applicable) of the Property where such information is located; and (c) your registered username and contact information reasonably sufficient to contact you if we have questions. We shall not accept requests via postal mail, telephone, or facsimile. We are not responsible for requests that are not properly sent, and may not be able to respond or take appropriate action if you do not provide complete information. Please also note that requests for removal do not ensure removal of the content or Personal Information you have posted, and there may be circumstances in which the law does not require or allow for removal even if requested.